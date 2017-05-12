Bill Lynn, CEO, Leonardo DRS
Leader Spotlight is a Q&A featuring luminaries of the aerospace & defense sector Since 2011, Leonardo DRS has undergone significant change, from a company focused on U.S. Army technologies to one that is more balanced across the U.S. military and branching out into new directions. CEO Bill Lynn, the former deputy defense secretary, recently sat down with Aviation Week editors and discussed DRS’s acquisitions, its first-ever bid as a prime contractor—the M-346 light ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bill Lynn, CEO, Leonardo DRS".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.