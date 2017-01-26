Bell Helicopter’s revenues fell $148 million in the final quarter of 2016 compared to the same period in 2015 as deliveries dipped, parent company Textron announced. Bell delivered 35 commercial helicopters during the quarter, compared to 56 units a year ago. It also delivered four V-22s, down from eight a year ago and eight H-1 aircraft, compared to nine last year. But profits for the quarter rose $2 million, primarily due to favorable performance, the company said. Backlog at the end ...