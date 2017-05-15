Bell Helicopter delivered a Bell 429 to Beijing Jinyu General Aviation Co. The aircraft is outfitted for multimission capabilities including Helicopter Emergency Services. Beijing Jinyu is a general aviation business group providing pilot training, aircraft operations, charter and helicopter utility missions such as firefighting and air ambulance services.
