Textron Aviation’s Beechcraft T-6C military trainer has received basic certification from the EASA, paving the way for delivery of 10 aircraft to the UK Ministry of Defence’s Military Flying Training System program. The T-6C is on schedule for deliveries in 2018. Affinity Flying Training Services, a joint venture between Elbit Systems and Kellogg, Brown and Root (KBR) was chosen to provide aircraft and maintenance services to the program.
