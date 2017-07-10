Bechtel Corp. has been awarded a contract to manage London City Airport’s development plan. The work anticipates new airfield infrastructure for 30,000 additional flights. According to airport officials, the new facilities will allow for up to 6.5 million passengers by 2025. Plans include expanding the existing terminal and building a new, three-story passenger pier, seven new aircraft stands and a new aircraft taxi lane. San Francisco-based Bechtel has managed more than 40 airport ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bechtel To Manage London City Airportâ€™s Development".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.