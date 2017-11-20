BBA Aviation has recorded a 10.2% increase in revenue during the first 10 months of 2017. Its Signature division posted a 14.2% increase in revenue during the period. Signature third-quarter 2017 revenue grew 5.3%. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria caused minimal impact across the Signature network. It was able to re-establish services quickly and to support rescue and relief efforts.In its aftermarket services business, revenue grew 1.8% during the first 10 months of 2017.
