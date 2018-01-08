More than 25,000 pilots are now flying under BasicMed rather than with an FAA aviation medical certification, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association reports. BasicMed, effective May 1, 2017, reformed aeromedical certification for general aviation pilots. Under BasicMed, pilots with a valid FAA medical certification in the past decade are generally eligible to fly aircraft under 6,000 lb. They must visit a state-licensed physician every four years and complete an online course every two ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "BasicMed Attracts More Than 25,000 Pilots So Far".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.