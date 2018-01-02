Filippo Bagnato, head of Leonardo’s aircraft division, is retiring at the end of January. Bagnato, a veteran of what was Finmecannica, was brought out of retirement by former CEO Mauro Moretti in the Spring of 2015 to run the business, having previously led ATR from 2010 to 2014. Bagnato will be replaced by Lucio Valerio Cioffi, currently head of engineering for the aircraft division. He will take over as managing director of the business starting Feb. 1.
