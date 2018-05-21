B. Coleman Aviation, an FBO based at the Gary/Chicago International Airport, has joined the Signature Select affiliate program. The facility features a 40,000-sq.-ft. hangar that can house four large-cabin aircraft and eight midsize to small aircraft with accommodations for passengers and pilots.
