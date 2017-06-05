Avinode has added jet cards to TripManager, its sales-management system for aviation charter brokers. Operators, brokers and flight departments can use the “Jet Card” module to record hours flown and account balances on jet cards, along with other flight and booking data held on TripManager and SchedAero, a flight-operations and charter-sales system that manages jet-card programs. The Jet Card module is free to users of TripManager and SchedAero.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Avinode Adds Jet Cards To TripManager".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.