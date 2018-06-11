AviationManuals and AeroEx have formed a partnership to streamline the Part NCC compliance process for business aviation operators. Through the partnership, operators with limited resources can have access to professional development support on manuals and SMS, as well as Part NCC compliance-monitoring support and expertise. Services include manual development and testing, compliance monitoring, interim management, training and other services.
