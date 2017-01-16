Aviation Technology has moved its offices from Manchester, New Hampshire, to Hooksett, Hew Hampshire. The company is a supplier of customized ground support test equipment. The move is part of its rebranding for the general aviation industry, which includes a focus on hydraulic power units.
