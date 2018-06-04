Avflight Corp. has opened its new 5,000-sq.-ft. FBO facility in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The building includes a conference room, kitchen, pilot lounge, private pilot rooms, office spaces and more. The facility is part one of a two-part development plan for the FBO. Avflight plans to begin construction of a new 30,000-sq.-ft. hangar soon to accommodate ultra long-range Gulfstream and Bombardier Global aircraft. The hangar is expected to be completed by January.
