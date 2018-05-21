Avantto and Air BP have collaborated in a carbon offsetting program for business aviation. The carbon emissions related to the use of all of the aviation fuel supplied by Air BP to Avantto for the next 12 months will be offset by BP Target Neutral, a program that invests in carbon reduction projects around the world, it said. The program reaffirms Avantto’s commitment to sustainability, it said. Avantto performs more than 750 takeoffs per month and accumulates more than 4,500 flight ...
