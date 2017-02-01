Aurora Flight Sciences’ LightningStrike hybrid-electric, high-speed vertical-takeoff-and-landing flight demonstrator has been officially designated the XV-24A, Darpa says. This follows on from the Bell Boeing V-22 tiltrotor and Skytrader UV-23 Scout, a short-takeoff-and-landing reconnaissance aircraft built in the late 1980s for U.S. Southern Command’s abortive Grizzly Hunter program.
