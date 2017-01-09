Astronics Max-Viz, a division of Astronics Corp., was awarded certification for its Max-Viz 1200 Enhanced Vision System for fixed and rotor wing aircraft. The system detects differences in heat of objects and terrain in the aircraft’s environment, which produces a real-time picture of the surroundings in the absence of visible light, the company said. That enables pilots to see when flying in smoke, haze or light fog day or night. The system has been certified to DO-160G standards by ...