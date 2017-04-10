Astronics Corp. has completed its acquisition of Custom Controls Concepts, based in Kent, Washington. CCC provides cabin management and inflight entertainment systems for privately operated Boeing and Airbus aircraft and other fixed and rotary wing aircraft. CCC has completed more than 165 technology installations since its founding in 1998.
