British-born NASA climate researcher and astronaut Piers Sellers died in Houston Dec. 23 of pancreatic cancer, a disease he vowed earlier last year would not temper his scientific pursuits. He was 61. Sellers, who launched three times as a NASA shuttle astronaut, was serving as acting director of the Earth sciences division and deputy director of the Sciences and Exploration Directorate at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center at the time of his death.
