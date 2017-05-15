ASL, based in Belgium, has established a partnership with Avionix.fr for the management and operation of a medically-equipped Beech King Air 350 located at Paris Le Bourget airport. As a result of the partnership, ASL will include the King Air in its fleet and air operator certificate. The aircraft is owned by Avionix.fr. The aircraft was previously operated by a UK-based company.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "ASL Partners With Avionix.fr On King Air 350 ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.