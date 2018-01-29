Asian Sky Group (ASG) has been appointed as the official marketing partner of the Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA), a nonprofit association for business and general aviation. Asian Sky Group will provide marketing services through Asian Sky Media, which will be available to AsBAA members at special pricing. With the partnership, members can access Asian Sky Media to increase regional brand awareness, advertise company services and use ASG’s contact database.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Asian Sky Group Named AsBAA Marketing Partner".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.