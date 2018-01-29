Argus International has launched an Operational Excellence Program for business aviation flight departments that are IS-BAO Stage 3 registered. The program, developed in response to interest from flight departments, expands and enhances overall management processes for participants. Guidelines covering human factors, cultural augmentation, organizational advancement, strategic planning, communication, financial metrics, technology advancements, advanced SMS techniques and outsourced services ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Argus Adds Operational Excellence Program".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.