Larry Riddle has been appointed vice president of sales and marketing with Sandel Avionics, based in Vista, California. Riddle joins the company after serving for 23 years at L3 Technologies, the last 16 in an executive role. John Daut has been appointed Jet Linx base president of the Northeast Region. Daut was vice president of sales at NetJets and most recently was northeast regional vice president at Nextant. Keith Anderson has joined FlightSafety International as director of ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Appointments".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.