Richard Longely has joined C&L Aerospace, based in Bangor, Maine, as regional sales manager, where he will head its ERJ 145 program. Longely most recently served as director of international sales for ATCO/LanAir and previously was manager of market analysis for Textron Lycoming. Mark Johnstone has been appointed by BBA Aviation as Group Chief Executive, effective April 1. Johnstone will be based in Orlando, Florida. He joined the company in 2008 and currently serves as ...
