Carlos Rodriguez has been named general manager of Meridian-Haywood at Hayward (California) Executive Airport. Rodriguez previously served as operations manager at the location. David Sylvester has joined Raisbeck Engineering as director of sales. Sylvester most recently worked in maintenance sales for Banyan Air.
