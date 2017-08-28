John Stuart has been named vice president of Francis Aviation, a charter and fixed base operation in Santa Teresa and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Stuart most recently served as executive vice president of aviation operations at Astin Executive Services. Fernando de Caralt has been named CEO of BRS Aerospace, a designer and manufacturer of whole aircraft parachute systems. He previously served as senior vice president of engineering for the company, based in South St. Paul, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Appointments".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.