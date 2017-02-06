Rebecca Sipes has joined GrandView Aviation in Baltimore as its charter sales coordinator. Sipes joins the company from Sterling Global Logistics, where she coordinated logistics for its international department and organ transplant transportation for its medical department. Katharine “Kathie” Morgan has been named president of standards development organization ASTM International. Morgan succeeds James Thomas, who served in that role for 25 years. Most recently, Morgan ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Appointments".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.