Drew McEwen has been named Piper Aircraft’s vice president of international and direct sales. McEwen will also oversee the factory direct sales team for fleet, trainer and special mission aircraft sales. Most recently, he served as Piper’s vice president of sales and marketing. Matt Tarczynski has joined Summit Aviation as a regional sales representative, responsible for sales of custom intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms for law enforcement and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Appointments".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.