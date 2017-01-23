Vincent Restivo has been appointed vice president of the Mente Group, an aviation advisory firm based in Dallas. Restivo spent 25 years at Gulfstream Aerospace, where he served in a variety of roles, including regional vice president of sales based in Singapore and director of completion sales. He then joined Hawker Beechcraft as vice president of completions before founding advisory firm Addo Virtus Advisors. Ron Gunnarson has joined Piper Aircraft as vice president of sales, marketing and ...