The Russian Helicopter Holding Co., part of Rostec State Corp., has begun testing of its multipurpose Ansat helicopters in Pakistan, it said. The object of the testing is to prove the ability to use the twin-engine helicopter in high temperatures. The goal is to expand Ansat’s temperature regime to -45C to 50C. Testing is expected to conclude by mid-November. A conference with potential Pakistani customers will be held in Islamabad to allow them to explore the helicopter’s ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Ansat Helicopter Temperature Testing Begins".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.