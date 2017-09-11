Angel Flight South Central has been flying supplies into Hurricane Harvey-affected areas and flying storm victims out. Several flights carrying water, medical supplies, diapers, formula and other supplies have been arriving at Beaumont Municipal Airport in Texas. Volunteer pilots flew infant formula to the neonatal unit at an area hospital and to a baby whose family was trapped by floodwater. They are also working with shelters to fly victims to family and friends in other parts of the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Angel Flight South Central Helping Hurricane Victims".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.