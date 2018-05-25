SIKORSKY AIRCRAFT CORP. [Docket No. FAA-2017-0874; Product Identifier 2015-SW-082-AD; Amendment 39-19282; AD 2018-10-07] The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation (Sikorsky) Model S-76C helicopters. This AD requires inspecting the engine collective position transducer (CPT). This AD was prompted by reports of wear of the CPT that has resulted in several One Engine Inoperative (OEI) incidents. The actions of this AD are intended to detect and ...
