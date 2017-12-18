ATR-GIE AVIONS DE TRANSPORT Régional Airplanes [Docket No. FAA-2017-1101; Product Identifier 2016-NM-030-AD; Amendment 39-19122; AD 2017-25-08] The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain ATR-GIE Avions de Transport Régional Model ATR42-500 and ATR72-212A airplanes. This AD requires revising the airplane flight manual to provide procedures to the flight crew for operational restrictions affecting inflight use of the autopilot (AP) or yaw damper (YD) ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airworthiness Directives".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.