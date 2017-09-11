DASSAULT AVIATION AIRPLANES [Docket No. FAA-2017-0475; Product Identifier 2016-NM-142-AD; Amendment 39-19017; AD 2017-18-08] The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for all Dassault Aviation Model Falcon 2000 and Falcon 2000EX airplanes. This AD was prompted by reports of ice accretion on the airplane wing due to the failure of certain anti-ice piccolo tubes in the wing outboard slats. This AD requires repetitive inspections of each anti-ice piccolo tube and corrective action ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airworthiness Directives".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.