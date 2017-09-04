DASSAULT AVIATION AIRPLANES [Docket No. FAA-2017-0496; Product Identifier 2016-NM-103-AD; Amendment 39-19001; AD 2017-17-11] The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain Dassault Aviation model Falcon 7X airplanes. This AD was prompted by a report indicating that, under certain operational takeoff conditions, the available thrust in relation with the N1 indication is less than a certified value, which could affect the safety margins with an engine failure during ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airworthiness Directives".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.