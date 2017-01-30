FOKKER SERVICES B.V. AIRPLANES [Docket No. FAA-2016-9058; Directorate Identifier 2016-NM-024-AD; Amendment 39-18771; AD 2017-01-04] The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain Fokker Services B.V. Model F28 Mark 0100 airplanes. This AD was prompted by an analysis which determined that, for certain areas of the fuselage, the current threshold of an Airworthiness Limitations Section inspection is insufficient to detect early crack development. This AD requires one-time ...