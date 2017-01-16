AirMed International has opened a Beechjet 400 base at Cincinnati Municipal Lunken Airport for air medical transportation, organ procurement and recovery flights. The Beechjet will be based in the Signature Flight Support fixed base operation at the airport. The new base is operational and allows the company to expand in the Midwest, the company says.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "AirMed Opens Cincinnati Beechjet 400 Base".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.