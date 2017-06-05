Brendan Lodge, an aircraft sales broker and financier, has launched AviaLodgic, a consulting firm for aircraft owners and buyers. The company will manage all aspects of aircraft sales and purchasing; marketing; and sourcing of aircraft. It also will work for banks, leasing companies and other financial institutions to support the credit process.
