The market for aircraft flight control systems for business, commercial and military aircraft is projected to grow from $11.85 billion in 2016 to $16.59 billion by 2021, a growth of 6.97% per year, according to research firm MarketsandMarkets. Increased demand for new aircraft and a need for global connectivity are the major drivers in the market. Commercial aviation is projected to lead the market, while the rotary wing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market To Grow 7% Per Year".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.