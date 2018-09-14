AIRBUS HELICOPTERS [Docket No. FAA-2018-0613; Product Identifier 2018-SW-041-AD; Amendment 39-19391; AD 2018-18-12] The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for Airbus Helicopters Model AS350B, AS350B1, AS350B2, AS350B3, and AS350BA helicopters with a Pall Aerospace Corporation inlet barrier filter (IBF) element. This AD requires revising the Rotorcraft Flight Manual Supplement to prohibit operating a helicopter with an IBF element in wet weather and replacing the IBF element ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "AIRBUS HELICOPTERS".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.