Airbus Helicopters delivered 356 helicopters in 2018 and took net orders for 381 units, the company announced Jan. 23. Orders in 2018 increased from 2017 results, although deliveries declined 12%. Airbus’ year-end order backlog totaled 717 helicopters. While deliveries decreased, Airbus has gained some market share in the civil and parapublic market, with its share of deliveries increasing roughly 50%.
