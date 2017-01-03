Frontier Services Group, which provides airborne logistics and ambulance services, among others, said Dec. 19 it is focusing its corporate strategy along China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. Frontier will open a forward operating base in China’s Yunnan province to help serve clients in Myanmar, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. It also “is partnering with leading firms in China to bring customers customized insurance and aviation solutions,” according to a statement. The ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Air Support Company Frontier Focusing on China Belt Market".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.