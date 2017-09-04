President Donald Trump’s tax reform effort, kicked off Aug. 30, is being welcomed by defense industry advocates. “With Congress taking steps to reform the United States’ tax code, the Aerospace Industries Association and its more than 340 member companies are committed to redoubling their support for a sensible and comprehensive tax code overhaul that stimulates job creation, makes the U.S. more attractive for business investment, and levels the international playing field ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "AIA Welcomes Trumpâ€™s Tax Reform Effort".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.