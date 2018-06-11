The African Business Aviation Association will hold its first-ever AfBAA Commercial General Aviation Symposium meeting in Nairboi, Kenya Nov. 21-23. The gathering will address the operational needs of rotary aircraft, remotely piloted aerial systems and business jets it said.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access " AfBAA To Hold November General Aviation Symposium ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.