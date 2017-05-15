The aerostructures market is expected to grow from $52.17 billion in 2016 to $75.97 billion by 2022, a compound annual growth rate of 6.5%, according to Research and Markets. Growth is mainly due to a rise in aircraft deliveries in the general aviation and commercial sectors. Increasing adoption of composite aerostructures is expected to drive growth in the composites segment. Recyclability of composites materials is a restraint on the market, while adoption of 3D printing and a decline in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "AeroStructures Market To Grow To $76 Billion By 2022".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.