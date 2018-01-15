Textron Aviation has received an order from Aerolineas Ejecutivas for three Cessna Citation Latitude midsize jets. The company will operate the jets in its fractional division, MexJet, founded in 1997. The company will take delivery of the jets in the first three quarters of 2018.
