Aerion has named Tom Vice, former president of Northrop Grumman’s Aerospace Systems sector, as president and chief operating officer. In his role, Vice will be responsible for all aspects of Aerion’s AS2 supersonic business jet design, development, certification and customer delivery. First flight is expected in 2023 with certification in 2025. In February, Gulfstream President Bryan Moss joined Aerion’s board of directors.
