Advantage Aircraft Services in Corpus Christi, Texas, has signed an Authorized Installation Center agreement with Wichita’s PWI. The agreement allows Advantage Aircraft to sell and install all PWI’s LED products. Advantage Aircraft provides maintenance and avionics services for Cessna, Beechraft King and Piper aircraft.
