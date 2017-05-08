Adam Gallo has joined TurbineAero as chief financial officer. Gallo joins the company from Desser Holdings, where he served as chief financial officer. Prior to Desser, Gallo was CFO of Zodiac Aerospace’s U.S. seat division.
