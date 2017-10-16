ACM Capital Partners, a financial advisory firm, has partnered with Miami NDT, a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) engine service provider. Miami NDT is a FAA-approved repair station specializing in GE engines, including the CF6, CF34 and CFM56, and the Pratt Whitney 2000 and 4000 engines. ACM will provide sourcing of fresh capital and assist with merger and acquisition alternatives to enhance existing infrastructure, the company said.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "ACM Capital Partners, Miami NDT Form Partnership ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.