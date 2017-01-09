328 Support Services GmbH and Duncan Aviation have partnered to deliver and certify a full cabin completion on a Bombardier Challenger 604. The aircraft is Finnish registered. 328 Support Services verified all the engineering data involved and certification of the modification with a new European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Part 21 Minor Change Approval. Duncan Aviation performed the production, installation and testing at its facility in Battle Creek, Michigan. The project includes a new ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "328 Support, Duncan Partner On Challenger 604 Completion".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.